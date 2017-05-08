Hutch Post

Faris Elementary honored for character development

Leave a Comment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Faris Elementary School received a statewide award for its character development program.

Faris was one of 35 Kansas schools and districts that implemented character education programs focusing on students’ social and emotional learning.

Recognition for these character-focused schools and districts was given May 4 at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic site in Topeka. This recognition is through the Kansas Schools of Character Recognition Program and sponsoring organizations.

