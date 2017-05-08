Dragon softball season ends in regional final

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

TOPEKA, Kan. — One of the goals of the 2017 Hutchinson Community College softball team was to advance further in the postseason than the 2016 team did.

That was accomplished on Saturday as the Blue Dragons defeated Labette and Cowley to advance to the regional championship game.

But the Blue Dragons’ bid for their first Region VI championship in 30 years fell short on Sunday at Hummer Park as No. 11 Cowley rallied for three wins on Sunday. The Tigers defeated the Blue Dragons 4-1 and 6-0 in the District E championship games.

Hutchinson closes its season at 31-17. The Blue Dragons made their second appearance ever in a Region VI Tournament final.

Hutchinson advanced to the championship game as the undefeated team on Saturday after defeating Labette 10-0 in five innings and Cowley 5-2 in the winner’s bracket final.

On Sunday, the Blue Dragons struggled offensively against Cowley pitcher Logan Wenzel, who threw three-straight complete games on Sunday. Wenzel held the Blue Dragons to one run and 10 hits in 14 innings.