Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

5/7/2017 Sanchez Jessica Lane $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



5/7/2017 Webster Jerry Eldon $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense



5/7/2017 Carr Tammy Lynn $0 Social Welfare Assistance; Illegally Sell or Otherwise Dispose of; Less than $1K



5/7/2017 Smith Daylan Dewayne $750 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/7/2017 Smith Daylan Dewayne $750 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/7/2017 Smith Daylan Dewayne $750 Failure to Appear



5/7/2017 Smith Daylan Dewayne $750 Failure to Appear



5/7/2017 Warner Craig Scott $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



5/7/2017 Warner Craig Scott $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



5/7/2017 Warner Craig Scott $0 Harassment by Telephone; Texting to harass or threaten



5/7/2017 Randle Tori Tennille $850 Battery; Against LEO; Physical contact w/ County or City Officer on duty



5/7/2017 Randle Tori Tennille $850 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



5/7/2017 Randle Tori Tennille $850 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



5/7/2017 Randle Tori Tennille $850 Failure to Appear



5/7/2017 Zambo Bridgette Denise $0 Failure to Appear



5/7/2017 Zambo Bridgette Denise $0 Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing



5/7/2017 Zambo Bridgette Denise $0 Probation Violation



5/7/2017 Davis Sean Anthony $500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/6/2017 Dunn Megan Renea $0 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Geisler Dustin Joseph $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/6/2017 Wingert Mitchell Dean $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/6/2017 Hadsell Ashley Nicole $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (2nd conviction in 5 yrs)



5/6/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $17,500 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $17,500 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Warren Allen Ray $5,500 Probation Violation



5/6/2017 Warren Allen Ray $5,500 Probation Violation



5/6/2017 Warren Allen Ray $5,500 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Haynes Gabriel James $0 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Morris April Molly $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/6/2017 Morris April Molly $0 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Johnson Elijah Demetriaz $0 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Carr Sabrina Renee $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



5/6/2017 Oertel Stephen David $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense



5/6/2017 Manwarren Sr Richard Randall $0 Failure to Appear



5/6/2017 Huskey Randy Ray $250 Failure to Appear



5/5/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $0 Theft; By Deception; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



5/5/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



5/5/2017 Lamunyon Mariah Paige $0 Failure to Appear



5/5/2017 Richards Leslie James $0 Probation Violation



5/5/2017 Gifford Stasha Morgan $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



5/5/2017 Garcia Fidel Bernabe $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



5/5/2017 Garcia Fidel Bernabe $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



5/5/2017 Garcia Fidel Bernabe $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



5/5/2017 McCarty Devin Miles $0 Failure to Appear



5/5/2017 Benitez Eduardo Francisco $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



5/5/2017 Casey Jamie Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/5/2017 Casey Jamie Lee $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/5/2017 Cantu III Julio Robert $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/5/2017 Cantu III Julio Robert $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/5/2017 Cantu III Julio Robert $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/5/2017 Alexander Christopher Eugene $0 Probation Violation



5/5/2017 Alexander Christopher Eugene $0 Probation Violation



Full Jail Log