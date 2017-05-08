County Commissioners considering new electronic media policies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the items discussed at the Reno County Commission meeting Monday was revisions to the electronic media policy and concerns over any possible security breach within the county network. There are concerns that employees could possibly click on an item for a site that is phishing for private information of employees or clients of the county. District Attorney Keith Schroeder and one of his staff members were recently victims of identity theft.

There is also concern for possibly receiving a virus on county computers that could also affect the entire county network. Those who get a virus then have to wait for someone to come and clean the computer before they can continue their work.

They will also update use of county cell phones and monitor for items that include getting on the web through their phone.

The new policies will also mean training for county employees. Training could begin as early as next week.

The commission made no decision on the policy revisions, but is expected to do so next week.