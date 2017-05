HILLSBORO, Kan. — The Trinity Catholic boys tennis team finished in second place behind Sterling at the 3-2-1 A Regional meet held Saturday in Hillsboro.

Sean Clennan and Tristan Harcrow came in 5th and 6th respectively and will be heading to state. Dylan DeLuca and Jacob Harcrow finished first in doubles and will be going to state for the second year in a row.

The state meet is this Friday and Saturday in Garden City.