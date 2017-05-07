Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Police: Child in critical condition after incident at Kan. motel pool

by Leave a Comment

Ramada motel at 605 SW Fairlawn in Topeka- google image

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A child was hospitalized in critical condition after an a near drowning at motel pool on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to 605 Southwest Fairlawn in Topeka for report of a juvenile girl pulled from a swimming pool, unresponsive, according to a media release.

Patrons of the pool began to perform life saving measures until emergency medical crews arrived.  She was transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *