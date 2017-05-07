Police: Child in critical condition after incident at Kan. motel pool

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A child was hospitalized in critical condition after an a near drowning at motel pool on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to 605 Southwest Fairlawn in Topeka for report of a juvenile girl pulled from a swimming pool, unresponsive, according to a media release.

Patrons of the pool began to perform life saving measures until emergency medical crews arrived. She was transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.