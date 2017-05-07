Kansas man dies after car vaults into creek bed

BROWN COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30a.m Sunday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick Century driven by Bruce A. Duncanson, 51, Sabetha, was southbound on U.S.75 three miles north of Sabetha.

The vehicle drifted left of center off of the roadway to the east. It struck a guardrail and vaulted into the creek bed.

Duncanson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.