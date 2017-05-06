Small plane stalls, makes uncontrolled landing at Kansas airport

SUMNER COUNTY – A Kansas man avoided injury when an airplane stalled just after 6:30p.m. Friday in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Europa-Classic piloted by Danny C. Lacoss, 66, Mulvane, was attempting to land when the air speed got too low.

The fixed wing, single engine aircraft stalled on final approach, entered an uncontrollable descent, and struck the ground.

Lacoss was the only person on the aircraft. He was not injured.

No additional details were released late Friday.