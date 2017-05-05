USD 308 to honor retirees.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s an event held each year in USD 308 to say thank you to all who will be retiring from the district.

Hutchinson Public Schools will formally thank its retirees during a come-and-go reception at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Career and Technical Education Academy, 800 15th Circle. There will be a brief formal program at 1:45 p.m. with the program completed by about 2:15 p.m.

Soon-to-retire or already retired staff members who have said they will attend include Larry Ballard, Sheri Corwin, Shirley Culver, Jo Davis, Marilyn Forbes, Jo Ann Gauthier, Janice Hoppes, Joanna Johnson, Pam Johnston, Kay Jones, Susan Mabry, Karen Montoya, Barbara Phillips, Joyce Phillips, Patricia Raap, Kay Schreiner, Mark Thomas, Jennifer Varney, Lora Walenz and Arlene Willems.

The public is invited to the event.