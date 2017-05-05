Tickets to TECH “Hops” event still available until 3 p.m.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are still available for tonight’s TECH Main Street Hops event. According to TECH just under 100 tickets remains for the brew touring event in downtown Hutchinson.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at techinc.org, or at the TECH offices in the Wiley building until 3 p.m. this afternoon. If you purchase tickets online they can be picked up this evening at DCI Park.

All proceeds go to TECH to fund programs and services for people with disabilities..