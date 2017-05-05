Suspected drug dealer sentenced to five years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 62-year-old man who entered pleas in two cases wanted to withdraw those pleas. However, Willard Lagrange withdrew that request Friday. He is currently serving time for a drug case.

Lagrange was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and other related charges. He was sentenced to five years total for both cases and will run concurrent to the sentence he is already serving, meaning he could be out in six years or less if you add in any good time in prison he earns.

In a residential search, drug units allegedly found 3.6 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and a small amount of marijuana. The methamphetamine was split into several small baggies, which weighed about 2 grams each. Most of what they found was allegedly in the room belonging to Lagrange. These crimes occurred in June of 2015.