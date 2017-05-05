Hutch Post

Suspect who shot clerk in Pratt indicted for murder in Mississippi

Alex Deaton courtesy of Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of leaving a trail of dead and wounded people and stolen cars in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas.

District Attorney Michael Guest says grand jurors in Rankin County, Mississippi, indicted Alex Deaton Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in February.

He’s also suspected in the killing of a woman cleaning a church in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

Scene of Deaton’s crash in Ellsworth Co.-photo courtesy KHP

From there, he allegedly drove to New Mexico, carjacked a couple, fled to Kansas and shot a convenience store clerk in Pratt.

Deaton awaits a June 3 preliminary hearing in Pratt where he’s expected to be tried first on charges of attempted murder, theft, robbery and fleeing police.

