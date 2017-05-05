Spray parks to open in Hutchinson on Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the weather looking better, the city of Hutchinson announced that they will activate the spray parks at both Avenue A and the Fairgrounds starting Monday.

The Spray Parks will be operational daily between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The city is also nearing completion of a third splash park in Rice Park that they hope to open later this month.

For further information or questions regarding the spray parks please contact the City of Hutchinson Parks and Facilities Department at 620- 694-2665 or 694-1905.