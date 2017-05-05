Hutch Post

Siemens wind has strong 2Q

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In its last earnings report that includes the wind energy sector, Siemens reported a strong order growth in nearly all industrial businesses in the second quarter of the fiscal yearSiemens_bldg_0 2017, with the strongest contributions from Wind Power and renewables.

Orders in Siemens Wind Power and Renewables division amounted to approximately $3.4 billion in Q2 2017, compared with approximately $2.31 billion in the same period last year.

Siemens also reported strong earnings contribution in its Financial Services unit, driven by the equity business, which included a gain from the sale of a stake in an offshore wind farm project.

Overall, the company posted a revenue increase of 6 percent compared to Q2 FY 2016, to $22.2 billion, and orders were $24.8 billion, up 2 percent.

 

