Siemens wind has strong 2Q

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In its last earnings report that includes the wind energy sector, Siemens reported a strong order growth in nearly all industrial businesses in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2017, with the strongest contributions from Wind Power and renewables.

Orders in Siemens Wind Power and Renewables division amounted to approximately $3.4 billion in Q2 2017, compared with approximately $2.31 billion in the same period last year.

Siemens also reported strong earnings contribution in its Financial Services unit, driven by the equity business, which included a gain from the sale of a stake in an offshore wind farm project.

Overall, the company posted a revenue increase of 6 percent compared to Q2 FY 2016, to $22.2 billion, and orders were $24.8 billion, up 2 percent.