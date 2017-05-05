Robert “Bob” L. Nicklin | 1947 – 2017

STERLING – Robert L. “Bob” Nicklin, 74, of Sterling, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, in Falls Church, Virginia, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born November 11, 1942, in Hutchinson.

Bob graduated from Hutchinson High in 1960. In the summers during college, he traveled to Colorado Springs, Colo., where his grandmother and cousins lived. Bob worked driving a tour bus up Pikes Peak. In 1968, he received his Juris Doctor from Washburn University Law School in Topeka. After moving to Wichita, Bob worked for the city prosecutor’s office, the Hill & Mason law firm, and then spent a couple of years as a municipal judge for the city of Wichita. After stints with two other firms, Bob opened his own private practice, where he spent the rest of his career with a variety of partners. In 2002, Bob retired from practicing law and moved back to the family farm near Sterling. Soon after, he took a part-time job as a tour guide for Strataca, the Hutchinson Salt Mine Museum, where he enjoyed recounting the tales of the mine to visitors.

For most of his life, Bob enjoyed the hobbies of golf and pheasant and quail hunting, and spent many days on the links or in the fields during hunting season. In addition, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, often traveling to be with them. Bob’s traveling included a three-month trip to Europe in 2011, where he visited Germany, France, Czechoslovakia, England, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. Bob was a member of the American Legion and VFW, both in Hutchinson and Sterling, and could often be found at one or the other, laughing and telling jokes.

Survivors include: brother, Dennis Nicklin of Hutchinson; daughters, Nicole Barnes (Tod), Kimberley Nicklin, all of Falls Church, Va.; son, Shaun Nicklin of Golden, Colo.; daughter, Allison Nicklin of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandson, Keagan Barnes; granddaughter, Carys Barnes, both of Falls Church, Va.; and former spouses, Judith Nicklin Scholtz of Falls Church, Va. and Barbara Grace of Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Craig.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, with the family to receive friends following the burial from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, 730 West 4th Avenue, Hutchinson. The casket will remain closed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown University Lombardi Cancer Center, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

