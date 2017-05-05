Membership push underway at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — May is Member Month at the Cosmosphere. New and current members can celebrate with a number of events.

Members-only events this month include a Charter Member Luncheon on May 10 and a members-only reception with Vince Capone, who was the Operations Manager of the Apollo F-1 engine recovery project.

Members need to call 620.665.9320 to make a reservation today, as seating is limited.

The Cosmosphere also announced that May 26 will bring a new documentary to the center entitled “Aircraft Carriers.”

Due to the Memorial Weekend opening, there will be no members-only premiere, but members can see the documentary free.