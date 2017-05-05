Kan. woman hospitalized after car hit a deer in McPherson Co.

MCPHERSON COUNTY- A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in McPherson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford passenger car driven by Zachary D.Hoppes, 38, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Kansas 61 when a deer ran out of the median.
The vehicle hit the deer.
A passenger in the Ford Melissa K Hoppes, 36, McPherson, was transported to the hospital in McPherson. Zachary Hoppes was not injured.
Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply