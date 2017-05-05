Kan. woman hospitalized after car hit a deer in McPherson Co.

MCPHERSON COUNTY- A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford passenger car driven by Zachary D.Hoppes, 38, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Kansas 61 when a deer ran out of the median.

The vehicle hit the deer.

A passenger in the Ford Melissa K Hoppes, 36, McPherson, was transported to the hospital in McPherson. Zachary Hoppes was not injured.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.