Hutchinson City Council to discuss event fees and Welcome Channel funding

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will meet in a study session to discuss two matters on Wednesday.

The first is the Welcome Channel that plays on cable channel 7. The channel was put in place to show off the community, county and all of the activities and events that are available in the area. But during the last budget process, the council began to question the value of the channel over the $13,000 that was being spent for the service. In the end, the council removed the allocation from the budget.

Back in March there was discussion regarding the elimination of the funding and whether something could be done to restore it. A request could be coming before the council asking that the $13,000 be restored for this year and put in the 2018 budget.

Also Wednesday, the council will go over a proposed revision to City Council Policy currently titled “Events on Public Streets, Parks and Trails,” which was last revised in July of 2004.

During a recent staff meeting with City Manager John Deardoff, a discussion was held about updating the policy to include fees for services performed by the city during special events.

A project team was assembled involving 14 city staff members representing all departments involved in the current review process. Proposed changes to the policy will include fees for various services. As always, it is the discretion of the council to waive those fees at any time.