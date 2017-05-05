Hutch man granted community corrections in a domestic battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 27-year-old man who entered a plea to one charge of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property was sentenced Friday to six years in prison. He was then granted three years community corrections.

Jory Voss entered the no contest plea to one of two counts of aggravated battery for choking a woman at a residence in Langdon back on Jan. 7. The woman’s father was at the residence and reportedly struck Voss with some type of club to get him off the woman. The two then began to fight. The man was struck by Voss, causing him to have four broken ribs. That victim was taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

Voss was also found guilty of causing damage inside the home, including throwing and breaking things inside. Restitution of $1,000 was ordered.

Judge Tim Chambers, who handed down the sentence, warned Voss that if he hears of any issues while he’s on corrections, he will serve the six years.

Voss is currently serving time in prison for a drug case going back to 2013. The community corrections won’t start until he completes that sentence.