Fazoli’s closes Hutchinson store

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson has lost another chain restaurant. With little announcement, Fazoli’sfazolis closed its doors. Crews were out Thursday removing signage and the building’s outside decor.

A call to Fazoli’s corporate office confirmed the closing.

Fazoli’s was started in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1988 and, while this store has closed, they have opened new stores this year.

Fazoli’s is the third business that has or will close in that area of East 11th Avenue in the past year. Other closings include Lone Star and OfficeMax.

