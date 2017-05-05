Attempted murder case continues with forensic testimony

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury trial for a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man last summer continued with the state still presenting evidence.

Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery for the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr.

Lisa Burdett with the KBI was on the stand Friday afternoon. She tested items sent by Hutchinson Police. That included a left shoe belonging to the suspect. It had a blood stain that tested positive as belonging to the victim. They also tested other items from the crime scene and the defendant’s vehicle that show at least a partial DNA match to the victim.

Also on the stand was a man with Gracia who was asleep on the couch when the stabbing occurred. He told of what he saw during the altercation — which wasn’t much. He did see a little of the struggle and initially thought the victim left the area through the front door, but later stated that he now believes it was the front window of the home.

Gracia, who was stabbed several times, including in the stomach, was in ICU at a Wichita hospital for five days after the attack. He had emergency surgery at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

The case will continue into next week with the defense expected to present its own witnesses in this case.