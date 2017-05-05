ADM reports 1Q earnings

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The quarterly earnings for companies with ties to the Hutchinson area have been positive so far and Archer Daniels Midland continued that trend with a strong first quarter that was announced Tuesday.

ADM reported first-quarter earnings of $339 million, which were up from $230 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $14.99 billion in the period, up from $14.38 billion last year.

Tyson is the next company with ties to the area to report its earnings when numbers are released Monday, followed by the first earnings report for Siemens Gamesa Wind Energy on Wednesday May 10.