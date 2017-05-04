Third suspect in burglary and beating case bound over for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Joshua Rund was bound over for trial Thursday on two of the four counts against him.

Rund faces trial for aggravated battery and aggravated burglary while charges of aggravated intimidation of witness and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery were dismissed.

A second suspect, Joshua Bradury, is facing trial for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The state offered him a plea agreement, but he declined.

Michala Cooprider is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping. The attackers believed Lomax gave information to law enforcement about a burglary case in McPherson County.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped the other charges. She was sentenced to just under five years in prison. She is now considered a state’s witness against the other two and testified in the hearing for Rund.

Rund, who entered pleas in three other cases, is serving a nearly 22-year-prison sentence. He was granted three years community corrections. Judge Tim Chambers found he had violated the conditions of his corrections and ordered him to prison. However, the judge did knock the sentence down to 10 years.

Rund will be arraigned on the charges next month.