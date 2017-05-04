Sacrifice, marriage: Grunwald accepts prestigious award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “First of all, you’ve got to have talent. And then you’ve got to marry her like I did.” The famous actor George Burns uttered those words years ago. Those words ring true to this day and have special meaning to Glen Grunwald, sports broadcaster and radio voice of the National Champion Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons.

Grunwald shared these meaningful words with his peers and young broadcasters from Kansas and Missouri in the clubhouse of Kauffman Stadium Wednesday. He stood before them and shared memories of a broadcasting career that began in 1985. His experiences encouraged the young broadcasters in the room and reminded them that the journey can be fun. However, it takes dedication. A dedication that might lead your wife to think you are married to the business.

Grunwald accepted the Hod Humiston Award for Sports Broadcasting from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. With award in hand, he reminded his peers of the dedication it takes to be away from home nearly seven months out of the year to cover football and basketball games. He shared those moments he will cherish forever as he made friends throughout the years with broadcasters, players and coaches that would move on to the NCAA D1 level. Others would even play and coach professionally. He shared a meal with Wyatt Thompson, voice of the Kansas State Wildcats, when both were radio voices for local Kansas high schools. At the time, Thompson voiced TMP, while Grunwald called games for Larned High.

He reminisced the days of listening to KU basketball as told by the legendary Tom Hedrick. He looked up to Hedrick as a child. Now Hedrick looks up to him. Grunwald built a relationship with Hedrick during KAB Day at The K. Hedrick listened to Grunwald’s play-by-play calls and offered praise. Hedrick won the Hod Humiston award back in 1984. Hedrick and Grunwald not only share a passion for sports broadcasting, but also a prestigious award that every broadcaster in this area strives to achieve.

The award marks a long career of successful broadcasting. For Grunwald, it started in 1985 when he called games for the Indians of Larned High. His career has included the ups and downs of any career. It hit a high point last season when Hutchinson Community College reached the NJCAA Men’s D1 National Championship. That high dropped to a low when the Blue Dragons lost the championship game to Salt Lake. Against all odds, the Blue Dragons returned to the National Championship this season and brought the title back to Hutchinson.

Grunwald noted that none of his accolades would be possible without the great support he receives from family. It takes a special person to put up with the late hours of a sports broadcaster. His wife Christi is a special person. She sat with pride in the clubhouse and listened again to some of the stories she had heard time and again over the years. But this time, she wasn’t the only one listening. She could see the impact these stories were having on the young broadcasters in the room who sought to be like Glen. Grunwald was also joined by his daughter Sunni. Both women couldn’t have been more excited for his great achievement.

Grunwald works for Eagle Communications in Hutchinson and is the 12th Eagle to win the award. Other Eagle winners of the award include: Bob Hilgendorf (1982), Fred Conger (1989), Kay Melia (1990), Bob Davis (1991), George Donley (1998), Dewey Terrill (2000), Rusty Hilst (2005), Randy Goering (2008), Wyatt Thompson (2011), Gerard Wellbrock (2012), and Steve Webster (2016).