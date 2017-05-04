New fire truck added to Hutchinson Fire Department fleet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Engine 6 is officially in service. Crews from Stations 1 and 6 worked Wednesday afternoon getting equipment loaded and it made its first run a little after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It is a 2016 Pierce Saber with a 1000 gallon tank and a 1500-gallon-per-minute pump. It has seating for 6 personnel and carries a wide range of equipment including not only fire, but medical equipment as well.

It is being housed at the 4410 N. Plum station.