New fire truck added to Hutchinson Fire Department fleet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Engine 6 is officially in service. Crews from Stations 1 and 6 worked Wednesday afternoon getting equipment loaded and it made its first run a little after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It is a 2016 Pierce Saber with a 1000 gallon tank and a 1500-gallon-per-minute pump. It has seating for 6 personnel and carries a wide range of equipment including not only fire, but medical equipment as well.

It is being housed at the 4410 N. Plum station.

Comments

    • I think it was good idea. I don’t old equipment or a truck breaking down (something preventable), to be the reason some I love dies in a fire!!! Congrats HFD on the new truck. No, I’m not a fire-fighter, not married to one, nor am I a parent to one.

      Reply

      • Really! People gripe…why not try to help fix the problems instead? I love Hutchinson. It’s not perfect but it’s a good city with many very kind people. We have a lot of work to do to bring good paying jobs here. If your situation is bad, then do something about it instead of blaming everyone else.

        Reply

    • Don’t let the door hit ya; where the good Lord split ya!!! Pretty sure no one here would ever. say; “Gee whatever happened to wonderful old Beverly?”. She was such a joke!!!!

      Reply

