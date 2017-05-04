Meeks scheduled for sentencing Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 47-year-old Hutchinson man who entered pleas is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Michael Meeks was convicted for battering two victims at a residence in the 300 block of West 14th. The state believed he forced a female victim into his truck where he apparently took her to the Wichita area, but the victim denied that she was forced. She also denied that he forced his way into the home. However, the homeowner testified at the preliminary hearing to just the opposite and said he threatened to kill his cousin over possibly selling Meeks’ girlfriend drugs. Meeks is also accused of taking items from the home.

During the preliminary hearing, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen found that there was insufficient evidence a kidnapping occurred, so she dropped that charge.

Meeks is free on bond and sentencing is scheduled in front of District Judge Trish Rose