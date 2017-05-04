Kansas woman charged in baby’s death at her home day care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A woman in Kansas has been charged in the death of a 7-month-old boy who died earlier this year at her day care.

The Kansas City Star reports 54-year-old Bilma Maese-Sanchez of Overland Park was charged in Johnson County District Court on Wednesday with aggravated child endangerment and unlawfully operating a child care facility. She was released from custody the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Court documents show Gabriel Omar Rivera-Contreras died in February at Maese-Sanchez’s home after reportedly not breathing. She isn’t accused of intentionally harming the child.

The charges allege the woman “recklessly” placed Gabriel in a situation where his “life, body or health is injured or endangered.”

Maese-Sanchez’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 11. She is banned from owning, operating or working at any day care facility as part of her bond.