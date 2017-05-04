UPDATE: Victim in attempted murder case takes the stand

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The victim of a stabbing case from last summer took the stand in a jury trial against his attacker.

Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery for the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr.

Gracia told of Vigil being at his mom’s house on Aug. 31, 2016. He says he was there with two other people, then left and came back. He says he was sitting in the kitchen when Vigil came back and that is when he was stabbed in the stomach. He was also wounded on one of his arms and wrist. He mentioned several times that he held his guts in after the stabbing.

When District Attorney Keith Schroeder asked if Vigil did anything when this was all occurring, he told the jury that Vigil said he was with the Texas Syndicate. Vigil also said that he was going to kill him.

Gracia admitted that he was a confidential informant and that he had helped four different law enforcement agencies with over 100 cases in southwest Kansas. When Vigil mentioned the Texas Syndicate, he knew why he was being attacked. Apparently he had helped with a case for a man who was reportedly a member of what he described as a drug cartel and that he helped put him in jail. That was in western Kansas.

The defense asked many questions and tried to discredit Gracia, claiming that his version of what happened didn’t match up with testimony at the preliminary hearing. The defense claimed it also did not match what he told detectives.

After the attack, Gracia was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. He was then transferred to a Wichita hospital for further treatment where he was in ICU for five days.

He was on the stand most of the day. The trial will continue into Friday in front of Judge Joe McCarville.