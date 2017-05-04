Jesse Mast | 1959 – 2017

Jesse Mast, 58, died May 2, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born March 19, 1959, in Mountain View, AR, the son of Leander Nathaniel and Mary (Helmuth) Mast. He graduated in 1977 from Macon High School, Macon, MS. Jesse owned and operated Jemasco Inc., and was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, with Paul Nisly, Chad Eigsti, Jeff Wisner and Glen Miller presiding. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Darlow. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Maranatha Mennonite Church, 3115 Blanchard SW, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
