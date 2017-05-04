Jesse Mast | 1959 – 2017



Jesse Mast, 58, died May 2, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born March 19, 1959, in Mountain View, AR, the son of Leander Nathaniel and Mary (Helmuth) Mast. He graduated in 1977 from Macon High School, Macon, MS. Jesse owned and operated Jemasco Inc., and was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.

On September 10, 1983, Jesse married Marie Schrock in Paris, TX. She survives.

Other survivors include: daughter, Clarissa McDaniel and husband James of South Hutchinson; sons, Darin Mast and wife Kami of South Hutchinson, Dustin Mast of Hutchinson; five grandchildren; mother, Mary Mast of Hutchinson; brothers, Joe Mast and wife Nancy of Oregon, John Mast and wife Ruth of AR; sister, Jewel Yoder and husband David Ray of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by: his father; brother, James Mast; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, with Paul Nisly, Chad Eigsti, Jeff Wisner and Glen Miller presiding. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Darlow. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Maranatha Mennonite Church, 3115 Blanchard SW, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Visitation Friday, May 05, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Maranatha Mennonite Church

3115 Blanchard SW

Hutchinson, KS 67501

Get Directions on Google Maps Funeral Service Saturday, May 06, 2017

10:00 AM Maranatha Mennonite Church

3115 Blanchard SW

Hutchinson, KS 67501

Get Directions on Google Maps