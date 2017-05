HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police have once again taken a report that a local business received a counterfeit bill.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Burger King at 4th & Poplar. This time, it was a fake $100 bill.

There have also been $20 bills passed around in recent weeks.

Business owners need to be on the lookout and make sure any large bills being handed out are legitimate.