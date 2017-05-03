Suspect in drug distribution case scheduled for hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested at the dorms at Hutchinson Community College back on Oct. 19 for suspicion of drug distribution is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Rheim D. Guerrero and 23-year-old Savannah Smith were arrested at 1501 N. Ford for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary School and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials apparently found a back pack in room 220 that contained a jar with the suspected marijuana inside as well as a small scale. The amount of marijuana was allegedly around 22 grams.

They both allegedly admitted they had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, according to statements made in court.

Guerrero has his hearing scheduled for Thursday morning, however, all hearings are subject to change.