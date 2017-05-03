Report: Too early to know extent of damage on Kansas wheat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Participants in the Kansas winter wheat tour say it is too early to know the full extent of storm damage on the state’s crop.

The first day of the annual tour on Tuesday covered wheat fields from Manhattan to Colby. The 70 participating scouts made 222 stops that day. It estimated the average yield at 43 bushels per acre for the first leg of the tour. That is down from 47.1 bushels per acre for the same area a year ago.

Some effects of late April freezes were apparent in a big portion of central Kansas, but were overshadowed by the recent blizzard. Some disease damage was also found in central parts of the state.

The tour ends Thursday when a statewide crop estimate is issued.