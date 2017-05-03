Police: Toddler dies after apparent accident at home day care

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — The apparent accidental death of a 16-month-old boy at a home day care in suburban Kansas City is under investigation.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say it appears that the child was strangled after his sweatshirt got caught on a piece of furniture.

Officer Danny Chavez say officers were called last Friday to a Lenexa home after the day care operator found the child. The toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chavez says the day care is licensed with the state, and the operators are cooperating with the investigation. The day care operator told police the child was out of view for “just a few moments.”

Police are awaiting final autopsy results. The investigatory findings will be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted.