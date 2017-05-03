Nelda L. Emery | 1923 – 2017

Nelda Louise (Randles) Emery, 93, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2017, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born June 8, 1923, in Hutchinson, the eldest child of Ivan and Barbara (Byerly) Emery.

Nelda graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1940. After high school, she worked at S.H. Kress Store and was a dental assistant for Dr. F.C. Cary.

On Oct. 20, 1945, she married Madison C. “Mike” Emery after he returned from service in the army during WWII. His job with the Santa Fe Railroad took them to Dodge City where they resided for 27 years. Mike was transferred to Hutchinson in 1971 and Nelda began working for Woodwork Manufacturing and Architectural Millworks. She retired to enjoy a life of golf and dancing. Mike died all too soon on May 9, 1987. Nelda returned to work at the mall for Main Street Revival. Later, she worked for Ed’s Used Furniture. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gift store and local library. The American Legion Auxiliary became her passion as she served as their president and helped with bingo. Once Nelda discovered sewing, everyone benefited with handmade quilts and wall hangings. Nelda was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by: daughter, Barbara Farrell and husband Mick of Wichita; son, Mick Emery and wife Kim of Webb City, MO; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Monte Randles and wife Bobby Jo of Springer, NM. Nelda was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Charles Randles; and sisters, Donna Bergkamp, Lois Wenzel, and Marilyn Hageman.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main St., Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or American Legion Auxiliary, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

