John Lee Munds | 1940 – 2017

John Lee Munds, 76, of Hutchinson, died May 2, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Dec. 23, 1940, in McPherson, the son of John and Nora Ellen (Graham) Munds.

John graduated from Burrton High School in 1958 and from Fort Hays State University in 1962. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hutchinson and served as an elder from 1980-1998. John was the former owner and president of V&M Transport, Inc., from 1966-2017.

On June 2, 1962, John married Janice Herzer in Hutchinson. She died June 21, 2003. He later married Janey Lou Dowd on April 7, 2006, in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: sons, Mark Munds and wife Brenda of Wichita, and Greg Munds and wife Kendra of Hutchinson; step-daughter, Christine Davis and husband Marcellus of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Miranda, Andrew, Ellen, Mariah, and Lucas Munds, and step-grandson, Collin Davis; brother, Donald Munds and wife Carol; and sister, Sally Ediger and husband Vern of Halstead. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susanne Munds-Unruh.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mark Miller presiding. Private family entombment will be held in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be made to HCC Endowment John Munds Scholarship Fund, First Call for Help, or First Presbyterian Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Memorial Service Friday, May 05, 2017

10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church

201 East Sherman

Hutchinson, KS 67501