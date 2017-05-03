House passes $1.1T government funding bill; Rep. Marshall votes no

WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $1.1T government funding measure; first major bipartisan bill of Trump administration.

First District congressman Roger Marshall voted against the omnibus appropriations bill:

“I cannot, in good conscience, vote for an appropriations measure that makes no attempt at deficit reduction and, in fact, increases overall spending. As Republicans, we have to do better than this.

While I commend and agree with House Leadership’s increased investment in our military, we simply cannot ignore yet another missed opportunity to cut federal spending.

Last minute catch-all funding bills are not a responsible or sustainable way of governing. This measure simply treats the symptom, not the disease.

Kansans spoke loud and clear in November that they want bold leadership and structural transformation in the way Washington does business – we must always remain mindful of the will of the people.”