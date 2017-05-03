Former HCC AD Randy Stange to take AD spot at JCCC

HUTCHINSON Kan. — Springfield Public Schools athletic director and former HCC Coach and Athletic Director Randy Stange is leaving Springfield to become the new AD at Johnson County Community College.

Stange, who has worked for SPS since 2015, said he was approached by JCCC with the opportunity and has decided to come back to working at the college level.

Stange said he is grateful to all the people at SPS, especially coaches, and to the people in Springfield who have supported him.

Stange’s last day with SPS will be June 30.