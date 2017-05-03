Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

5/2/2017 Brooks II Kevin Antonio $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/2/2017 Brooks II Kevin Antonio $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/2/2017 Williams Otis Tosca $1,000 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/2/2017 Williams Otis Tosca $1,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/2/2017 Lemons Kai Alexander $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/2/2017 Lemons Kai Alexander $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/2/2017 Hadnot Kentasha Dionne $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



5/2/2017 Ferriss James Thomas $0 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Bass Jeanne Coleen $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



5/2/2017 Washburn Michael Dean $0 Probation Violation



5/2/2017 Gunnels Bobby Earl $5,000 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/2/2017 Gunnels Bobby Earl $5,000 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order issued as Condition of Release after Conviction



5/2/2017 Cooprider Michala Elizabeth Lanae $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



5/2/2017 Good Christin Lee Pauline $0 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $0 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $0 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Laughlin Caley Michael $0 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Laughlin Caley Michael $0 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $6,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/2/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $6,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/2/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $6,000 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/2/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



5/2/2017 Goodwin Brian James $500 Failure to Appear



5/2/2017 Vansyckle Jr Demetrius Lee $0 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Brady Shannon Dean $3,500 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 Koeppen Amanda Jo $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/1/2017 Koeppen Amanda Jo $0 Making False Information



5/1/2017 Koeppen Amanda Jo $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/1/2017 Segura Calvin Louis $75,000 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



5/1/2017 Segura Calvin Louis $75,000 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Caley Alyse Nicole $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



5/1/2017 Stowell Erin Eden $0 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 Slifer Gary Dee $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/1/2017 Boele Bryant James $0 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 Holmes Natasha Rene $1,500 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Holmes Natasha Rene $1,500 Criminal Desecration; Unauthorized control of dead body



5/1/2017 Holmes Natasha Rene $1,500 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/1/2017 McConnell Nathan Hilton $10,000 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 McConnell Nathan Hilton $10,000 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 McConnell Nathan Hilton $10,000 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 McConnell Nathan Hilton $10,000 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Moore Nichole Mae $7,000 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 Moore Nichole Mae $7,000 Probation Violation



5/1/2017 Senner Kelly Anne $2,500 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Senner Kelly Anne $2,500 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Senner Kelly Anne $2,500 Material Witness



5/1/2017 Johnson Philnile Anthony $0 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Getman Colin Dee $0 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Getman Colin Dee $0 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Getman Colin Dee $0 Failure to Appear



5/1/2017 Williams Monica Lynn $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/1/2017 Williams Monica Lynn $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/1/2017 Williams Monica Lynn $0 Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce Firearm, Ammo, Explosive or Controlled Subst



4/30/2017 Gardner Justin Eugene $0 Battery; Against LEO; Physical contact w/ County or City Officer on duty



4/30/2017 Gardner Justin Eugene $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



4/30/2017 Gardner Justin Eugene $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/30/2017 Gardner Justin Eugene $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/30/2017 Dominguez Reinaldo Lee $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/30/2017 Dominguez Reinaldo Lee $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/30/2017 Dominguez Reinaldo Lee $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



4/30/2017 Dominguez Reinaldo Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/30/2017 Dominguez Reinaldo Lee $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



4/30/2017 Alpers Kylenn Marie $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



4/29/2017 Ray Kory Edmun $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 4th and Subsequent Offenses



4/29/2017 Ray Kory Edmun $0 Flee & Elude; Drives around a tire deflating device



4/29/2017 Bertholf Brandon Michael $0 Failure to Appear



4/29/2017 Stewart Debra Kay $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



4/29/2017 Evans Audrey Rose $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/29/2017 Evans Audrey Rose $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/29/2017 Evans Audrey Rose $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/29/2017 Hamby Michael Theodore $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



4/29/2017 Allbright Mason Lee $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



4/29/2017 Allbright Mason Lee $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



4/29/2017 Rose Guy Michael $0 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



4/29/2017 Rose Guy Michael $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Restraining Order



4/29/2017 Rose Guy Michael $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Restraining Order



4/29/2017 Davis Kathryn Elaine $0 Failure to Appear



4/29/2017 Davis Kathryn Elaine $0 Failure to Appear



4/29/2017 Oneslager Shannon Dean $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



4/29/2017 Oneslager Shannon Dean $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Restraining Order



4/29/2017 Whittle Bobby Wayne $1,500 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



4/29/2017 Whittle Bobby Wayne $1,500 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Restraining Order

