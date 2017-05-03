Arraignment set for Rangel in US District Court

WICHITA, Kan. — An arraignment and detention hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in the federal case against 31-year-old Myrta Rangel.

Rangel was indicted last month on federal weapons charges for providing a gun to Jereme Nelsen, who is charged with three counts of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Travis Street, Angela May Graevs and Richard Prouty on Oct. 30 in Harvey County.

A pretrial status conference is set for June 11 and her trial is scheduled for June 27 in front of U.S. Judge Eric Melgren.