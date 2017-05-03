Arraignment set for Rangel in US District Court

WICHITA, Kan. — An arraignment and detention hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in the federal case against 31-year-old Myrta Rangel.
Rangel was indicted last month on federal weapons charges for providing a gun to Jereme Nelsen, who is charged with three counts of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Travis Street, Angela May Graevs and Richard Prouty on Oct. 30 in Harvey County.
A pretrial status conference is set for June 11 and her trial is scheduled for June 27 in front of U.S. Judge Eric Melgren.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
Charlie says
Will get off with a wrist slap on this federal crime, just like the one who supplied gun to the terrorist over in Hesston. The left wants the laws and when we let them have them they fail to act