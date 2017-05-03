2 charged with murder in 86-year-old Kan. man’s stabbing death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say two people are charged in the stabbing death of an 86-year-old man.

Court records indicate 28-year-old Boe Wayne Adams and 18-year-old Yvonne Mosqueda were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Otto Meyer.

Police say Meyer was found dead Friday at a Wichita house he owned but in which he did not live.

The two suspects made their first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday. Bond was set at $250,000 each. They are scheduled to be back in court May 17.

It was not immediately clear if the two suspects had attorneys.

Police said Meyer’s killing was not random but few other details have been released.