100s of power poles in Kansas still down from spring snow storm

FINNEY COUNTY -Residents in many areas of western Kansas are still without electricity following the weekend storm.

Western Electric Coop continues to replace some of the 600 damaged power poles. “It looks like a war zone in many areas. The trucks are getting stuck in the mud, requiring the assistance of farmers pulling them out of, and through, the fields to continue making forward progress on the line repair work.”

All Prairie Land Electric substations are now energized except the Tasco Substation in Graham County, according to their social media page. Crews from Eastern Kansas and Colorado are arriving and being dispatched to outage areas. Prairie Land reported approximately 2600 meter outages.

Wheatland Electric has approximately 2,000 meters out of service and approximately 400 of those are to residences. They also reported over 1200 power poles down or damaged.

“Road conditions continue to make things very difficult for our linemen to get where they need to go to make repairs.” On Wednesday, they reported 12 crews will working to make repairs and restore outages. Wheatland is still looking at multiple days to restore many of these remaining outages, according to a social media report.

Pioneer Electric reported the number of meters without power has reduced to 4,200 meters. They also had to increase their approximation of downed poles to 1,000, according to their social media page.