Kansas man dead, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Douglas County.

A 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Seth Quick, 19, Lawrence, was southbound with a passenger at McDonald and Rockledge Road, according to a media release from police.

The motorcycle collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 19-year-old woman.

Quick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile passenger was flown to a hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries according to police. The Mitsubishi driver was transported to a hospital in Lawrence for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Quick was not wearing, according to police. The passenger was wearing a helmet.

The accident remains under investigation.