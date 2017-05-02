Kansas man dead, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Douglas County.
A 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Seth Quick, 19, Lawrence, was southbound with a passenger at McDonald and Rockledge Road, according to a media release from police.
The motorcycle collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 19-year-old woman.
Quick was pronounced dead at the scene.
The juvenile passenger was flown to a hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries according to police. The Mitsubishi driver was transported to a hospital in Lawrence for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Quick was not wearing, according to police. The passenger was wearing a helmet.
The accident remains under investigation.
