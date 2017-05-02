Kansas chiropractor to pay $1M to settle federal fraud case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area chiropractor has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle allegations that his offices submitted false claims to Medicare for treating certain patients.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday announced the deal involving Brian Schnitta and his Natural Way Chiropractic Center clinic. Schnitta owns offices in Kansas’ Overland Park and Lenexa, and in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Authorities allege that from July 2011 through May 2013, Schnitta and the clinic claimed they provided treatments for peripheral neuropathy and charged Medicare for procedures not medically necessary or otherwise covered by the program. Peripheral neuropathy affects nerves in the hands and feet.

During the investigation, Medicare suspended payments to the clinic for the questioned services.

As part of the settlement, Schnitta and Natural Way deny wrongdoing.