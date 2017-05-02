IdeaTek Equity Group announces opening of newest indoor storage facility

BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek Equity Group has opened its newest indoor self-storage facility at 4601 N. Plum in the former Prosperity Elementary School. The property offers the only climate-controlled storage in the county and will serve as a multi-use facility with an event center opening in May and a local Cross-Fit gym currently in operation.

Known as Sand Hills Center, the facility offers 160 units ranging in size from 10 square feet to 200 square feet, with select units larger than 2,200 square feet available. All storage is climate-controlled and camera-monitored with 24/7 keypad access to renters. Indoor self-storage can be used for a variety of needs, but renters often find additional value in the ability to store items such as family heirlooms, artwork, photos, wine, books, antiques, electronics and home décor.

In addition to storage, one side of the property will house a 4,800-square-foot event and community center. Scheduled to open in May, the facility can be rented for meetings, parties and other events.

CrossFit Hutch has been holding its signature training classes of constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity out of the center since fall of last year.

For more information, contact IdeaTek at (620) 543-5925.