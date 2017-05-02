Hutch man enters ‘not guilty’ pleas in two cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No trial date was set for a Hutchinson man charged in two cases from last year.

It was back on Dec. 14, 2016, when Jaterri Davis was arrested, accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd with a handgun. He was arraigned Monday and entered “not guilty” pleas.

Charges in that case include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and defacing identification marks on the firearm.

He’s also accused of leading police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street where he allegedly forced a man into giving up his stash of marijuana. This occurred back on Nov. 4 of last year.

Judge Trish Rose set a status hearing for June 2, saying that the state and the defense may be close to reaching a plea agreement.

If in fact that happens, we’ll let you know.