Homeless woman caught digging up grave

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A woman listed as homeless faces charges through Municipal Court for allegedly digging up a grave at Eastside Cemetery in Hutchinson.

According to the police bulletin, Natasha Holmes faces possible charges of criminal desecration, unauthorized control of a dead body and criminal damage.

Holmes was arrested just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the charges mentioned, but also for a probation violation. Her bond is set at $1,500 and she remains jailed.

