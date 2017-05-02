Highlands considering move to become third class city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Should the Highlands become a third class city? That is the question of residents in the housing development in northern Reno County.

According to comments made by County Commission Chairman Dan Deming, there is a petition going around the Highlands now asking residents if they would be in favor of such a move.

If they present the petition to the Reno County Commission, they would then have 90-days to hold at least one public hearing and would have to be approved by the commission unanimously. They would look for the advantages and disadvantages before making any decision. Deming and County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan say the county has taken no position pro or con on the idea and Commissioner Ron Hirst joined in to indicate they are only there to listen.

Apparently some residents are not happy with the roads in the subdivision, but Grant Township, which the Highlands falls in, doesn’t have the money to maintain the roads the way those residents would like, according to Deming.

Former County Commissioner Donna Zwick, who is a resident of the Highlands, is apparently behind this push for the Highlands becoming a third class city.

The Highlands Homeowners Association has scheduled a Town Hall meeting on May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Highlands/Crazy Horse clubhouse. More information on this proposal will be brought out during that meeting.

If this plan is approved, it could mean electing a city council as early as November. Deming says it would have to be a write in election because by the time a decision is made, the filing deadline for an election of this type would have passed.