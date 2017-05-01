Teen accused of Kwik Shop robberies enters pleas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 16 year old suspected of committing the robberies of two Kwik Shops in Hutchinson entered pleas in the case Monday, avoiding trial.

Ke’von Ford entered pleas for two counts of aggravated robbery and felony flee and elude.

Ford is now convicted for the Feb. 12 holdup of the 17th and Plum Kwik Shop and the holdup of the 17th and Monroe store on Feb. 20.

He was also charged with felony interference with law enforcement and other charges stemming from a chase. He ran from officers after he collided with a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at Avenue E and Elm. That was back in February. The state dropped those charges as part of a plea agreement.

Ford and a front seat passenger, 18-year-old Dakotah Gruver, both fled the stolen vehicle and were apprehended by officers after a brief foot pursuit.

No sentencing date was announced according to Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davidson.

Gruver is charged with felony interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana. His case is pending a preliminary hearing.