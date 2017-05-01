Kingman County man arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kingman County man saw his bond increased after he led Reno County Sheriff Deputies on a chase that lasted about 40 minutes around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

A sheriff deputy spotted Cory Ray driving 78 mph in a 55 mph zone and attempted to do a traffic stop. The deputy thought he was going to stop at the intersection of Rayl and Boundary Roads, but the chase continued into Kingman County and ended when he arrived at his residence near Murdock in Kingman County.

He was allegedly intoxicated at the time and was arrested for DUI, his third offense, and felony flee and elude. In court he asked for a reduction of bond. It was denied, in fact, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen increased it from $3,000 to $4,500.

He’ll be back in court next week to see if the state has filed formal charges.