FOX Theater announces another show coming this summer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Fox Theater is presenting another show called, “An Evening with The Robert Cray Band.”

Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades with five Grammy wins and over 20 acclaimed albums according to a news release from the Fox. Winner of multiple W. C. Handy Blues Awards and member of the Blues Hall of Fame, Robert Cray has toured concert halls, festivals, and arenas around the globe. Over the years, he has shared the stage with artists like Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, John Lee Hooker and BB King.

The show will be Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. with tickets on sale now for Fox members and season subscribers. Tickets: $35, $45, $55.00.

All other tickets go on sale Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the FOX Box Office, by calling 877-FOX-SHOW, or online at www.hutchinsonfox.com. VIP packages, Merchandise packages and Fan Club tickets are also available at www.robertcray.com.